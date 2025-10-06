Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

