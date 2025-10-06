Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 78.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

VSCO opened at $29.11 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

