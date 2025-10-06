Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 240 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

