Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $13,746,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $13,054,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,193 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 119,574 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.89% and a negative return on equity of 224.34%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

