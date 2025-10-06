Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,286,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

