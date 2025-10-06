Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 746 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,329,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.31 and a 200-day moving average of $258.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

