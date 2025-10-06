Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Vale by 165.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vale by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $36,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Vale Stock Down 0.1%

VALE opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.