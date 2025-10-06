Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

