Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,346,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 564,621 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,097,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 507,990 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 500,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 340,914 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.