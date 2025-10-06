Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $320.86 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day moving average is $315.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.