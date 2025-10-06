Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $373.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

