Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,693.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.01. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

