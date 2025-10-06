PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

