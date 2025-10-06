PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

