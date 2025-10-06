PFG Investments LLC Has $267,000 Position in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.