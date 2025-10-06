PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

