PFG Investments LLC Sells 549 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2%

STZ stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.