PFG Investments LLC Sells 572 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 111,028.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 206.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 469,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 96,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

