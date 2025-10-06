PFG Investments LLC Sells 665 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.