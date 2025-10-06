PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -901.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $124,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,518.82. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $182,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,032 shares of company stock valued at $23,711,528. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

