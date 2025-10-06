PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 12,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $81.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

