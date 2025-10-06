PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.PHINIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

