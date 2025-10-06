Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Pressure BioSciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $53.49 million 2.72 -$31.40 million ($4.21) -2.90 Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.01 -$29.31 million ($0.96) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Pressure BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 66.0% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -84.49% -737.30% -72.60% Pressure BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LENSAR beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

