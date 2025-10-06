Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 13,600 Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DAQO New Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.60.

DAQO New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%.The firm had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DAQO New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. New Street Research set a $15.40 target price on DAQO New Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

