Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,207.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.1%

USNA stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

