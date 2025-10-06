Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,317 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 132.60, a current ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 4.59.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2,922.66%.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $423,362.01. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

