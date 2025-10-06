Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in monday.com were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,759,000 after buying an additional 458,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in monday.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $183.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $166.22 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 248.07, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.