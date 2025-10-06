Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $649,000 Stock Position in Paysafe Limited $PSFE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $18,917,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 578,606 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 344,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $793.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

