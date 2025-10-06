Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 1,317.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.2%

WS opened at $31.63 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Worthington Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

