Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 3,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $26.55 on Monday. Banco Santander Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSAC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

