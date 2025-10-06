Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 237.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.17 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

