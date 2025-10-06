Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,672 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $91,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAND. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

