Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,365 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,158.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

