Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,948 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

