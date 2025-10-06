Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $675.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

