Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $600.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,024.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

