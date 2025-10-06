Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $55,375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,687,000 after acquiring an additional 246,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 234,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $197.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

