Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,685,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384,695 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,906,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $224.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

