Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.8% during the second quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,798,540 shares of company stock worth $4,273,477,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

