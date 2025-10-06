Reviewing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -74.48% -7.71% -4.37% Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.98% 9.35% 4.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 3 4.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 10 8 0 2.24

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $161.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $179.73 million 7.46 -$113.59 million ($0.90) -10.67 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.19 billion 7.31 $527.54 million $4.86 28.15

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent’s primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

