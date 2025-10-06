Ring Energy, Inc. $REI Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 639.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 71,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ring Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Ring Energy Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of REI opened at $1.10 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

