River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

