River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Finland increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.25 and a 200 day moving average of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.