Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Lear worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 955.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $103.88 on Monday. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

