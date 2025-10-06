Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 42,668 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 163.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $14,827,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 14,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.6% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 26,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $150.61 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,137 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.