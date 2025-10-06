Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 37,156 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 172.3% in the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 288,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,218,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth $18,442,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in DaVita by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $131.05 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

