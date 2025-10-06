Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Premier worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 2,172.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

