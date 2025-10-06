Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of LiveRamp worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.