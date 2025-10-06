Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.15 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $128.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

