Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.